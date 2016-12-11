Finals week activities

Finals week activities





Cal State Long Beach’s Associated Students, Inc. will be holding Breeze Through Finals starting today across campus.

The free, weeklong event was created by ASI to help students relieve stress from final exams with games and activities.

Some of the activities include life-sized checkers, caricature artists and a DIY slime station, according to the ASI CSULB website.

Additionally, massage therapists will be available at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students who wish to relax and loosen up after the stress of studying and finals.

Some of the week’s events will be held on the second floor of the University Student Union, near the Information and Ticket Center on Monday and Friday.

From Tuesday to Thursday, additional Finals Week events will be held in the lobby of the SRWC.

ASI representatives will also be giving out free food in the USU Games Center throughout the week.