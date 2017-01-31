CSULB faculty hold “Reclaiming Democracy” teach-in session on campus

The first of four sessions will be held on campus, now until March.

Nadia Villanueva Group Leader and CSULB History Professor, Igmen Ali (left) and Guest Speaker Yousef Baker (right) engage with students on Islamophobia, and share their point of views.





More than 70 students gathered at the Cal State Long Beach speaker’s platform on Tuesday to listen in on the first of four teach-in sessions. “Reclaiming Democracy,” is a series meant to inform, empower and activate the campus and community to promote democracy, justice, equality, respect and inclusion.

The series have been planned and organized by faculty members of CSULB’s Liberal Arts department. This first seminar, “Overcoming Exclusion, Discrimination, and Oppression” discussed the issues immigrants face, the discrimination minorities receive and what can be done to overcome the uncertainty regarding what’s to come.

“We need to get organized, we need to get educated and we need to get involved in community and national politics,” said anthropology professor Ronald Loewe, who hosted the event.

Guest speakers included Stewart Chang, an associate professor of law, Amanda Trefethen, a lecturer in the Philosophy Department at CSULB and lawyer who works regularly with non-profit organizations dedicated to community development and social justice, and Yousef Baker who is an assistant professor of International Studies at CSULB.

Chang discussed the new immigration policies that have sparked controversy and worry among immigrants and advised those with work or student visas not to travel. Although Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students are safe, Chang said the likelihood of it continuing is “not on the table.” He assured students that CSULB was a “sanctuary place” that could not give out student’s information, ending his lecture with the three words of advice: “know your rights.”

Trefethen discussed issues on rights, restrictions and “the resistance that can happen when we assert our constitutional rights in the courts.”

“We can demand more, we can demand proof of the state’s compelling interest, but we have to be clear about something. We have to be clear that facts are real, we have to say that facts matter,” Trefethen said in regards to the many restrictions and policies going into place.

“All people no matter their race, gender, ethnicity, age, class and ability has to be seen as equally valuable and protected by the law,” said Trefethen.

Baker, the last speaker at the teach-in, informed students of the true nature of the Muslim religion. With so much racism shown toward the religion, Baker felt it important for students to actually understand the religion and how unlikely it is for a Muslim to be a terrorist.

“We have to practice radical empathy and mourn those who died in Ferguson, Baghdad or Skid Row in Los Angeles with the same empathy as someone who died in Paris or Boston,” he said.

Baker emphasized the importance of citizens acknowledging our nation is no better than the rest, and realizing that we are not the victims and our “enemies” may not be the perpetrators we visualized.

The seminar ended with the students and faculty breaking up into five discussion groups, which allowed students to express any concerns or ask any questions.

While most students were there for support and to be informed, one student walked around with a sign stating “Honk 2 Stop Illegals, China Trade, H1B Visas.”