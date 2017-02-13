Activists gather to raise funds and gather supplies for Standing Rock protesters

North Long Beach Saloon raises funds for Standing Rock.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The night was crisp and the energy was positive. Supporters gathered for drinks, food trucks, live entertainment, art vendors, raffles and a good cause.

Muldoon’s Saloon in North Long Beach hosted a fundraiser for Standing Rock protesters Saturday night to raise money and gather supplies for those in North Dakota protesting the development of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Gaining traction from President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to continue the building of the pipeline, the event was met with support from various members of the community. Muldoon’s Saloon donated a portion of its proceeds to the cause, musicians and guest speakers performed for free, art vendors donated almost all their earnings of the night and the food trucks pitched in ten percent of the money they earned for Standing Rock.

The money raised, as well as the supplies that were donated, will go to the elders of Standing Rock in North Dakota, letting them decide how best to utilize it all.

The event was organized by lifelong political activist Jenny Lynn, who teamed up with Veterans-Stand, a nonprofit organization created by veterans who literally act as a wall between the Native American tribes and police at the Standing Rock protests.

“They add legitimacy to the cause for people who would normally shun a cause like this. It bridges the gaps of understanding,” Lynn said of her choice to partner with the organization.

Being a long time activist, Lynn has been heavily involved in human rights, participating in the Occupy Santa Ana movement and multiple Bernie Sanders fundraisers. This is the first event she has hosted for Standing Rock and she is interested in doing more for the movement in the future.

“More than anyone, [the people of] Standing Rock has been [most] marginalized out of all the minorities,” Lynn said. “The money is needed now. Things are happening now.”

Lynn said that although the event had been spreading around social media, she did not expect the almost 300 people to show up. On the corner of a street sandwiched between a barber shop and hair salon, the number of attendees was certainly unexpected.

“I usually go to sleep at 8:30 but tonight I’m staying until midnight,” Maria Reyna said, freelance artist who donated 50 percent of her earning for the night to Standing Rock. “I stand strong and in solidarity with our Native American brothers and sisters. We are here to educate, organize and protest.”

And protest they did. Hundreds of people coming in and out of the Saloon, as well as the artists and speakers created a positive, politically charged environment that lasted well into the night. Art vendors were supporting one another, exchanging information and buying things from other booths. The most popular attire of the night was a plain black t-shirt with the word “resist” in the front, made by artists Biddy Tran and Dave Jones – who donated all their proceeds to the cause.

“We need to put our money where our mouth is because other people can’t,” Tran said. Jones and Tran had been wanting to start a t-shirt business for the past decade and finally felt compelled to do so following last year’s political events.

Patrick Conlon, owner of Muldoon’s Saloon, said that he felt the need to support the movement when he put things in a local perspective.

“If this pipe was being built through Long Beach it would destroy the community. You just can’t live where water is contaminated,” he said.

Conlon and Lynn got connected last year through a Bernie Sanders fundraiser in Santa Ana. They had been planning the event since August and were waiting for the right time to announce it when more people were upset and concerned for the people of Standing Rock. President Trump’s executive order set the scene for just that.

The proceeds and supplies are currently being tallied up, then will be on a truck bound for North Dakota.