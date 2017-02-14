Inviting informative discussion at Black Herstories

In celebrating black history month, a black herstories event was held to discuss black women in media.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

The Black Herstories event in the University Student Union ballrooms started with a nonpublic “sister circle,” an intimate gathering for black women to express their experiences with their identities. This circle was used as a way to guide the open discussion that took place afterward at 6 p.m.

Students were invited to learn and engage in discussion about the representation of black women in media at the Black Herstories event Monday night. The conversation started with how this event came to be. Jon Higgins, the assistant director of multicultural affairs, started this event last year to open a forum for black women to discuss their thoughts on how black women are represented in the media. Higgins realized there was an opportunity to open up the discussion to all students.

“To have the critical conversation and have it be impactful we need to invite all the stakeholders,” said Maleta Wilson, assistant director of Greek life and Title IX education.

Higgins started with a presentation of the history of black women in the media.

“Black women in media were always a side character,” Higgins said. “Not a person, but an accessory.”

The overwhelming response of the representation by attendees was that it was mostly negative.

“Our ‘natural’ is unacceptable,” Brea Roberts, a first year student development in higher education graduate student, said in regards to the way black women are framed in media.

Speakers and attendees agreed that black women are mostly cast in what are seen as stereotypical roles such as, “the angry black woman,” “baby mamma,” “gold diggers” or a side character role. In what are considered the “positive” representations, looks are often prioritized.

“There needs to be more multifaceted representation of black women in media,” Wilson said.

After the presentation, the event was opened up to more discussion. Higgins had attendees split into groups to discuss some questions about what pressures this might be put on black women from social media, if the images portrayed are mostly negative and how there can be a more equitable representation.

The conversations among groups got into how there is not one type of black person and all need to be represented fairly – and, for women especially, representation needs to focus on more than looks.

“I’m not every black person and there’s nothing wrong with the a different black person that I am,” Cazine Wilson, a second year English Education major, said.

The discussions were then brought back to the whole room to share what was discussed in each group and add anymore questions or thoughts to the discussion.

“Each culture is only focusing on their own,” Spencer Butler, a senior sociology and Africana studies double major said. “How can others meet and become allies to help each other?”

The event ended with a discussion on how different cultures can come together and understand each other instead of just focusing on intra-community issues. When it comes to events and discussions like Black Herstories, often only people of that culture take part of it.

Wilson said that, to be an ally, people must, “not only be a supporter but also [step] up to the plate and educate other people and [call] them out on when they stuff that might not be right.”