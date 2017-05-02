Campus magazine brings home Maggie Award

DIG wins best print-cover award at journalism banquet.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Share On...

DIG Magazine earned the “Best Print Cover” award in the student-publication category at the Western Publishing Association’s annual Maggie journalism banquet on April 28 at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel, adjacent to the Los Angeles International Airport.

The magazine was also a finalist for the “Best Web Publication” and “Best Print Publication” awards.

“Attending the Maggies was a great experience, but to actually win a Maggie award was incredible,” said Stephanie Perez, the magazine’s online editor who attended the event. “We were up against some of the best student publications, and to know [that] DIG is making its way up there is amazing.”

The award is attributed to the April 2016 issue of DIG Magazine, designed by the publication’s former creative director – Cal State Long Beach alumna Taya Sebring. The honor also included a $250 check for Sebring, who was not in attendance.

Denny Cristales, DIG’s editor-in-chief, accepted the award on the publication’s behalf.

Other school-publication finalists in that category included the Collegian Times, El Sol, Focus, Mayborn and Shift.