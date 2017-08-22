Campus traffic circle closes for construction

Construction expands to the turnaround, which will be blocked off for drivers through most of the fall semester.

Signs on the West Campus Turnaround indicate directions to the University Student Union and Family and Consumer Sciences buildings.

Overdue repairs have caused the West Campus turnaround, which directs traffic around Brotman Hall and the USU building, to be closed off from mid-July through early November.

Upgrades to a campus storm drainage system is what is causing the temporary shutdown, according to a campus-wide email sent out by Mary Stephens, vice president of administration and finance.

“I understand this construction and the disruption it causes is frustrating,” Stephens said. “The construction team has made every effort to develop the best and most practical solutions to mitigate or minimize traffic congestion.”

The closure will bar all vehicles, except Long Beach Transit busses, campus shuttles and construction vehicles from the area. Signs, barriers and marquees leading drivers to alternative routes have been placed on campus. Students are encouraged to take Bellflower boulevard when entering campus with their cars.

The West Campus Turnaround is expected to re-open on Nov. 7.

Until then, Stephens urges drivers to obey all direction signs to avoid any injuries or accidents. She also warned University Police will levy tickets to vehicles ignoring posted warnings of road closures and alternative routes.

The sidewalk area around Brotman Hall, which connects to the USU building will still be open to pedestrians.