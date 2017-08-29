“Expression boards” at CSULB encourage students to write it out

A CSULB student uses the "expression board" to write out a message on a sticky note. The message reads: "The world is an f'ed up place, but this campus feels like home to me."

Two large whiteboards were situated outside of the Nugget Bar and Grill and in the plaza between Faculty Office Buildings 2 and 3 today, while passing Cal State Long Beach students were encouraged by event organizers to pick up an expo marker or sticky note so they could write it out.

These “expression boards” were in place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., an effort of the CSULB Student Affairs division and intended to be a platform for all students to voice their thoughts regarding hot-button and potentially sensitive topics such as their feelings or fears about the political, racial and social conditions of the United States.

“We wanted to give students a chance to talk about what they were feeling after the Charlottesville incident,” said Patience D. Bryant, director of the office of student conduct and ethical development. “And also talk about how they felt coming back to school… and anything else that they feel needs to be heard or talked about,”

By 1:00 p.m., both whiteboards were filled with anti-Nazi icons drawn by students, as well as brightly-colored Post-it notes detailing student’s anonymous feelings or struggles.

The “expression boards” will be stationed from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parkside Dining Commons, Brotman Hall and the plaza by Prospector Pete tomorrow.