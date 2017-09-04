Dorm misconduct, stolen property & counterfeit money – Crime Blotter

Hall staff impersonators – Cal State Long Beach dorm residents spotted two suspicious male subjects entering the Parkside Dorm area, identifying themselves as “hall staff” to residents at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. They are described as two white males, both having blond hair, thought to be in their 20’s, wearing sandals and having tucked in their shirts. The color of their attire was unavailable for report and no crime occurred within any personal dorm rooms.

Grand theft auto in parking structures– A student reported their 1995 Honda Civic stolen from Parking Structure One near campus. The call came in at 3 p.m. on Aug. 29 and it is reported there were zero witnesses to this crime, and the investigation is ongoing.

A male student arriving to the Rec. Center at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 reported his 1991 two-door gray Mazda RX-7 stolen when he returned to Parking Structure Two at 11 a.m. There were zero witnesses available for questioning. The student has posted on Reddit in order to spread the word as well as gain potential witnesses from those who may have seen any questionable activity. The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent Exposure– A female student reported being inappropriately touched by a fellow dorm resident at 8 a.m. in the Parkside Dorm Units. This student alleged the male exposed himself briefly to the student while inside his dorm room. No criminal charges have been filed.

Counterfeit Money Exchange– A one hundred dollar counterfeit bill was exchanged at the Campus Bookstore during a merchandise checkout on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. The student said he acquired the bill through a transaction at his bank earlier that day. The student was unaware of the situation at hand and continued to finalize his purchase with another form of payment.