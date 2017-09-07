CSULB kicks off Tech Hub opening

The Library Tech Hub is open four days a week located on the right side of the first floor in the University.

There is a new addition to the University Library for all California State University of Long Beach’s campus electronic needs. The Library Tech Hub, which is located on the first floor of the library, will serve all students, staff and faculty.

The Library Tech Hub, which opened in August, is an extension of the campus bookstore’s Beach Tech. Beach Tech sells phone accessories, computer accessories and services for both PC and Mac users on the second floor of the bookstore. Now, students can take care of their technology-driven needs by visiting the University Library.

In partnership with the library, Tech Hub is a collaboration with the 49er Shops to help students, staff and faculty with their tech-based needs as well as expand on the resources the University Library already offers.

According to Tech Hub manager Scott Vandygrift, the library’s front desk was getting a lot of questions over the past year whether or not they offered any technology services or accessories. Vandygrift said that- those people would be sent to Beach Tech for their computer services or the Horn Center’s technology help desk.

Now, not only will students be able to take care of their electronic needs, but the Library Tech hub will have notebooks, scantrons, green books, pens, pencils and USBs for sale.

“We wanted to take Beach Tech’s best-selling products and make them easily accessible for everyone,” said Vandygrift.

The creation and funding for the Library Tech Hub was mutual between the University Library and 49er Shops. According to Vandygrift, dean and director of the library, Roman Kochan, thought of the idea for them to come together so student’s that are there could access what they need conveniently, instead of spending an hour walking all the way down campus. The library built all the furniture, while 49er Shops provided all supplies.

They also take walk-in appointments and can check computer diagnostics for free. The Library Tech Hub offers “Quick Fix” which helps with things such as troubleshooting, PC and Mac upgrades, PC and Mac optimization and- ram install all for $39.99. For “All Kinds of Broken” devices, they offer hard drive install, operating system install, data recovery- and virus removal for $99.99.

If students in the library need something later in the day that the Library Tech Hub doesn’t have, the Library Tech Hub staff can have it transferred from the bookstore so it can be there for pick up later.

When building the Library Tech Hub, the biggest challenge was figuring out what hours it would be open for the campus. According to Vandygrift, they tried to mirror the library’s Starbucks hours, since that is when there is the most traffic. However this will remain tentative.

“We will always change to what our students needs are,” said Vandygrift.

The Tech Hub is now open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have extended hours during midterms and finals with the library hours.