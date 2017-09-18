Park and ride at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Four weeks into the new semester, and Cal State Long Beach students can hope for a less-congested commute to campus. Off-campus general parking has been opened at the Greek Orthodox Church on 5761 E. Colorado Street and offers free CSULB shuttle service to commuters going to and from the university.

CSULB invoked this program as commuter students continued to experience their frustrations with crowded lots and parking-related class absences. On Sept. 15, CSULB Parking and Transportation services sent out an email en masse to students, faculty and staff detailing the additional parking and shuttle services, which will be a one-week pilot program sponsored by CSULB.

According to an article published by the Daily 49er, this is not the first time CSULB has opened the Greek Orthodox Church to campus commuters. In August 2015, the university also offered additional parking and shuttle services to the campus.

The campus shuttle departs from the Greek Orthodox Church parking lot every twenty minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The overflow lot will be open Monday through Thursday, and any driver parking there will need a valid CSULB parking permit and a CSULB ID in order to ride the shuttle.