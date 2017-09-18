MENU

Park and ride at CSULB

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Editor in ChiefSeptember 18, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Four weeks into the new semester, and Cal State Long Beach students can hope for a less-congested commute to campus. Off-campus general parking has been opened at the Greek Orthodox Church on 5761 E. Colorado Street and offers free CSULB shuttle service to commuters going to and from the university.

CSULB invoked this program as commuter students continued to experience their frustrations with crowded lots and parking-related class absences. On Sept. 15, CSULB Parking and Transportation services sent out an email en masse to students, faculty and staff detailing the additional parking and shuttle services, which will be a one-week pilot program sponsored by CSULB.

According to an article published by the Daily 49er, this is not the first time CSULB has opened the Greek Orthodox Church to campus commuters. In August 2015, the university also offered additional parking and shuttle services to the campus.

The campus shuttle departs from the Greek Orthodox Church parking lot every twenty minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The overflow lot will be open Monday through Thursday, and any driver parking there will need a valid CSULB parking permit and a CSULB ID in order to ride the shuttle.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    ‘Ready Long Beach?’ CERT expo gathers at CSULB

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    Residents get the truth about dorm life

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB mascot Prospector Pete continues to cause debate

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    CSU Long Beach kicks the keg on Beer Fest

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    Elevator refurbishing complications are frustrating CSULB faculty and staff

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    University Police Department show off new bomb-sniffing dog

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    Cal State Long Beach introduces a new extension to the Campus Police Department.

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    Eid comes back to the Beach

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    CSULB escalators continue breaking down

  • Park and ride at CSULB

    Campus

    La Raza responds to CSULB’s Instagram post regarding DACA repeal