DACA students at CSULB

This week’s Associated Students, Inc. meeting began with a quote read by Sylvana Cicero, director of university student union, in regard to the rescission of DACA and its impact on the Cal State Long Beach campus community. Cicero read a quote originally said by Cesar Chavez.

“To make great dreams come true, the first requirement is a great capacity to dream, the second is persistence.” Cicero quoted. She went on to reach out to the campus at large regarding the termination of DACA.

“This has been a difficult semester for our students,” Cicero said. “As we stand with our undocumented Long Beach State family, we must remember we are all dreamers.”

Genesis Jara, chief government relations officer, spoke to senate about upcoming events in support of undocumented students.

A legal clinic will be held for free Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal help on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in USU 303-307. This will allow students the opportunity to ask questions to lawyers and staff members about the renewal process for student education.

After the uproar of receiving death threats over the weekend, La Raza Student Association wants to keep DACA students safe on campus. Nazi fliers were posted around the multicultural center, Sofia Musman, vice president of ASI, said. Time is ticking to protect DACA students against hate crimes and violence at the beach. Musman wanted to remind senators that they do not support the act of hate crimes on campus. The death threats are under investigation, and if they persist will be met with FBI and police action due to the violent nature of these threats. Freedom of speech is indeed welcomed on campus, with the exception of clear and present danger.

“Each incident reflecting intolerance and hate is being reported to the FBI and is receiving priority attention from university police,” Jane Close Conoley, president of CSULB, said.

In hopes of engaging with the students, every Monday starting next week there will be tables around campus asking students to fill out postcards for their voices to be heard. Along with postcards, there will be students phoning legislatures to persuade to support CSULB students affected by DACA.

“As student leaders living in this political climate, it is your continued advocacy today, tomorrow and always that will change our society for the better,” Cicero said.

A new commissioner was sworn in today in LGBTQ affairs on campus as well.

To create awareness of the LGBTQ community on campus, Sean Aquino had an agenda consisting of three different premises including publicizing, advertising and establishing.

“My first objective if elected would be to unite and empower the LGBTQ community on campus through long term initiatives to earn trust amongst students,” Aquino said.

More DACA programs are promised with upcoming senate meetings. ASI will meet next Wednesday to further address students’ concerns on campus.