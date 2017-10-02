Sociology student’s life is remembered by Cal State Long Beach

Students share their thoughts about the loss of Hernandez.

Students share their thoughts about the loss of Hernandez.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Cal State Long Beach student Estephan Hernandez died Thursday Sept. 28 in a drive-by shooting in Compton. The 21-year-old senior sociology student was struck down in the intersection of East 148th St. and Bahama Avenue.

The university released a statement earlier today, honoring the student, who was consistently on the President’s list of academic achievements and the Dean’s list for his years at CSULB.

“We mourn the death of Estephan Hernández, who was an esteemed member of our Beach family. He was a scholar on track to receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology next spring,” the release reads. “Our hearts go out to Estephan’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Before attending CSULB, Hernandez served as class president and graduated with honors in 2014 from King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles.

Hernandez was also a member of the Men’s Success Initiative, an organization that helps mentor and provides support and resources to African American and Latino male students.

A GoFundMe was created in memory of Hernandez to help out his loved ones. A BBQ fundraiser and a candlelight vigil was hosted at his family home yesterday to celebrate the life of the student scholar.

For more information about how to support the Hernandez family, visit @JusticeforEstephan Facebook page and the memorial GoFundMe page.