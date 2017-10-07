UPD responds to reports of burglary, suspicious activity and petty theft at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Auto burglary – A male student requested University Police Department assistance at noon on Sep. 21 at Parking Structure 2, where he found his 1993 Honda had been broken into. The driver’s side door lock was discovered to be jammed where the initial entry was made. The thief rummaged through the student’s glovebox and stole a Bluetooth device.

Library disturbance – Officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person within the University Library at 11:15 a.m. on Sep. 23. The male was reported to be in his 40’s, and was causing a disturbance where a child was present. Officers made contact with the suspect. He was escorted off the property and advised under lawful order to not return for seven days. The suspect was not a Cal State Long Beach student.

Bike theft – A dorm resident reported their bike stolen from the Beachside complex at 3:30 p.m. on Sep. 25. The bike was a sixthreezero cruiser with a yellow and black frame and floral print along both fenders. The bike was secured with a cable lock and it is valued at $300.

Bookstore mischief – A cashier at the Campus Bookstore contacted police at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 26 when an individual who was not a student tried to sell books back to the store without proof of campus ID. The male became irritated when he was not refunded and attempted to have a student try and sell the books for them a few moments later. The cashier caught on to the suspicious pattern and contacted UPD and the suspect was asked to leave.