CSULB students fall victim to a variety of crimes during week six

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Auto burglaries – The first of four auto burglaries last week occurred at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. A student reported their car battery stolen from Parking Structure 3. The vehicle is described to the University Police Department as being a 1993 Honda.

A second call for UPD regarding a student’s car battery having been stolen occurred at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2. The vehicle is a 1997 Acura and parked inside Parking Structure 3.

A 1996 Honda Civic was the third car to be burglarized at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2. The owner’s car battery and purse were reported stolen. The vehicle was parked inside Parking Structure 3 when the theft occurred.

UPD responded to the fourth and final call of auto burglaries on Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. when an unoccupied vehicle car battery had been stolen. The car is a 2000 Honda Civic and the burglary occurred in Parking Structure 3.

Petty theft – A student reported their silver iPhone 5S stolen at 2 p.m. on Oct. 3 when retrieving a document from the library’s lab printer. The student had left computer station five for one minute and when they returned the iPhone was gone.

Domestic violence – UPD responded to a call regarding a male and female couple carrying a loud verbal argument at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Lot 4A. The argument escalated to physical harm where the female had inflicted injuries on the male. She left the scene in an attempt to avoid UPD interfering with their personal matter, but was later found by UPD detectives and placed under arrest. This matter remains under investigation.