Meet the Industries Expo comes to CSULB

In hopes of building new relationships for a future career, Cal State Long Beach business students will be attending the 46th annual Meet the Industries Expo Thursday.

The expo is an annual event that allows students the opportunity to network, discuss possible internships and enhance their professional skills.

“MIE creates an intimate experience for students and representatives from prestigious organizations to network on a more personal level,” said Sally Tran, chair for the expo.

A total of 127 university students majoring in business will be attending and they will be able to meet with 77 different company representatives. Notable companies such as Target, MemorialCare Health System, Tesla and HBO will be present along with 35 additional organizations will be in attendance to recruit talent in business and economics, according to Tran.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday Oct. 19 from 8 – 11 a.m. at The Pointe Conference Center inside the Walter Pyramid. Student admission is $12 and all students must pre-register to attend the event.

Students are also required to finish at least two of the four requirements posted on the expo website to attend. This includes attending workshops or being a verified participant of the College of Business student organization.

“We introduced a Student Preparation Process for this event,” Tran said. “[This] encouraged student participation in a series of professional development workshops and leadership involvement.”

Keynote speaker Aaron Cash, entertainer and choreographer, will be speaking at the event about his creative skills as a performer, choreographer and as an artistic consultant.

“Research the organizations ahead of time and come prepared,” Tran said. “Arrive early in proper attire. Be yourself, but also have an open-mind and talk to as many different organizations as possible. Exchange contact information with recruiters and send follow-up emails within 48 hours after the event.”