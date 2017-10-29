Theft and underage drinking occurs in CSULB dorms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Underage drinking – University Police Department responded to a call for assistance at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. A minor was found in possession of alcohol at Los Alamitos Hall. The minor was a guest inside a dorm room and was transported to the University Police station where she was turned over to her parents.

Petty theft – A bicycle was reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. The bicycle had been locked up by its owner prior to the incident. The lock was cut and the bike stolen in front of Hillside Hall. It is described as a dark blue Giant Butte men’s bike, 18 speed and its value unknown.

Burglary – Personnel from the Microbiology building called for assistance at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 to report a possible burglary to a department office. The burglary was believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. the following day. The attempted access was made by use of key, but no signs of forced entry were found and no personal loss was discovered.

Vandalism – Vandalism of the men’s first floor restroom adjacent to the Liberal Arts 2 building was reported at midnight on Oct. 23. Graffiti was discovered etched into a stall. The defaced restroom was reported to Facilities Management, which responded to repair the area.