Theft and underage drinking occurs in CSULB dorms

UPD respond to an array of campus crimes during week nine.

Payton Cōplin, Staff WriterOctober 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Illustration by Joel Vaughn

Underage drinkingUniversity Police Department responded to a call for assistance at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. A minor was found in possession of alcohol at Los Alamitos Hall. The minor was a guest inside a dorm room and was transported to the University Police station where she was turned over to her parents.

Petty theft – A bicycle was reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. The bicycle had been locked up by its owner prior to the incident. The lock was cut and the bike stolen in front of Hillside Hall. It is described as a dark blue Giant Butte men’s bike, 18 speed and its value unknown.

Burglary – Personnel from the Microbiology building called for assistance at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 to report a possible burglary to a department office. The burglary was believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. the following day. The attempted access was made by use of key, but no signs of forced entry were found and no personal loss was discovered.

VandalismVandalism of the men’s first floor restroom adjacent to the Liberal Arts 2 building was reported at midnight on Oct. 23. Graffiti was discovered etched into a stall. The defaced restroom was reported to Facilities Management, which responded to repair the area.

