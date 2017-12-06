1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

Longtime professor and central figure in Jewish Studies program passes away.

Mac Walby, Managing EditorDecember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Former+Long+Beach+professor+and+creator+of+the+Jewish+studies+program+Arlene+Lazarowitz+died+Tuesday+morning.
Former Long Beach professor and creator of the Jewish studies program Arlene Lazarowitz died Tuesday morning.

Former Long Beach professor and creator of the Jewish studies program Arlene Lazarowitz died Tuesday morning.

Courtesy of CSULB

Courtesy of CSULB

Former Long Beach professor and creator of the Jewish studies program Arlene Lazarowitz died Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cal State University faculty and students were saddened to learn retired professor and founder of the school’s Jewish Studies speakers series Arlene Lazarowitz died Tuesday morning after a difficult battle with dementia.

She is survived by her partner Jerry Colnic, sister Beverly, and an extended family of cousins in Canada and California.

“Arlene was a remarkable person who overcame enormous physical obstacles to triumph in life,” Jeffrey Blutinger, director of Jewish studies, wrote in an email to College of Liberal Arts faculty members.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Home of Peace Memorial in Los Angeles to commemorate her life and accomplishments, which include a number of published scientific articles in “Shofar: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Jewish Studies,” and a lifelong career in teaching.

Blutinger recalls seeing his colleague back in March, where the two caught up for a few hours.

“She seemed coherent,” he said. “We talked about politics and the university.”

But just months later in August, his one-time co-director in the Jewish Studies Program couldn’t recognize him.

“Dementia is different in that it is very hard on the friends and family of those affected,” Blutinger said.

Originally born in Winnipeg, Canada, Lazarowitz moved to Long Beach in her teens, eventually attending the university. She earned her degree while battling a lifelong spinal condition. Though doctors would advise the use of a wheelchair almost immediately, Blutinger said “through sheer force of will” she was able to walk all the way until her final years.

After earning her doctorate from UCLA in 1982, Lazarowitz came back to teach at the Beach where she graduated, and eventually helped create the Jewish Studies Program, where she served as director alongside Blutinger.

Colleagues and friends describe her as a no-nonsense kind of woman, someone who cared about the people around her. After Lazarowitz’s own health struggles, she became a vocal advocate for the disabled at Cal State Long Beach, and was a major force in making the campus more accessible throughout the years.

“The CSULB Jewish Studies Program extends its deepest condolences to Arlene’s beloved companion, Jerry, and to her family, friends, and colleagues,” Blutinger wrote.

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Long Beach State escalator malfunction continues

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Santa Ana winds rip through Cal State Long Beach

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Annual toy drive comes to Cal State Long Beach to help disadvantaged families

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Project Ocean hosts Self-CAREousel

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    UPD keep students and faculty safe responding to multiple calls for service

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Conservative and liberal students find their place at CSULB

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    ASI

    ASI members continue to lobby for a football at CSULB

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Closed drinking fountains at CSULB continue to raise questions

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Mold discovered on second floor of University Library

  • Former CSULB professor leaves behind a mourning community

    Campus

    Engineering department at CSULB discusses the relocation of clubs