Greek Fair kicks off at CSULB

Large wooden letters lined the Speaker’s Platform walkway Wednesday as Cal State Long Beach fraternities and sororities set up shop for the Greek Fair. Their mission: to recruit students.

While Rush Week, when fraternities and sororities recruit students to their respective chapters, will not be taking place until the week of Feb. 6, plenty of Greek organizations were out looking to educate students on the many philanthropies they support.

Sigma Kappa

Sigma Kappa was out looking for eager women who share the values of the sorority, which include being able to operate as a team and to uplift their fellow sisters.

“Being a commuter school I feel like I wouldn’t have been as involved without Sigma Kappa,” said Mollie Wilson, a junior political science and linguistics major. “The sorority really makes you feel connected to the campus.”

For this semester’s philanthropy event, Sigma Kappa will be hosting the Sigma Sweets fundraiser, where students pay $5 to indulge in baked goods made by the sorority

Zeta Tau Alpha

With a dedication to philanthropy, Zeta Tau Alpha, the second largest sorority in the nation, was seeking women with enough drive to help advance the chapter. Two major philanthropy events to expect this semester are Cards for the Cure, where the sorority writes letters to breast cancer patients in the hospital, and the Crownchella event.

“For Crownchella, we’ll be having a hangout at our [sorority] house where we’ll be raffling off Coachella tickets,” said Isabella Decleene, a junior health science major. “The rest will just be small service community service events.”

Alpha Phi

As one of the most recognized names in Greek letter organizations, it’s no surprise that the sorority would be at capacity for recruiting members this semester. This didn’t stop Alpha Phi from showing up to inform students about the group’s philanthropy efforts, women’s cardiac care.

The sorority’s foundation encompasses five aspects: women’s cardiac care, the preservation of Alpha Phi history, leadership, service and the Forget Me Not Grant Fund.

“If any crisis strikes one of our sisters, we can write to the foundation to provide a short term financial assistance to them,” said Emma Reed, a sophomore pre-nursing major and sorority president. “The grant really stresses how deep sisterhood goes.”

Theta Chi

Emphasizing what it means to be part of a brotherhood and network of diverse individuals, Theta Chi was looking for eager recruits or those who are unsure of the rewards that come with joining a fraternity.

“People love to connect with other branches of [Theta Chi],” said Trevor Anderson, junior computer science major and current recruitment chair. “You aren’t just a part of the Long Beach Theta Chi, you’re a part of the nationwide foundation.”

As fraternity who heavily military supports the military, Theta Chi’s philanthropies intend to support the United Service Organizations.

The Greek Fair will continue Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform West.