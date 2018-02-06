Changes on the horizon for CSULB graduation

Graduating seniors will be walking the commencement stage without the real-time bravado of graduation classic, “Pomp and Circumstance,” as live music has been cut from the budget this year, in addition to a slight venue change.

During a routine Academic Senate meeting Thursday, talks of changes to the College of Liberal Arts commencement ceremony were revealed. An email released to select faculty was disseminated on Jan. 25 announcing the planned changes. The proposed modifications include cutting live music, altering the location from the Quad to the Athletic Soccer Field and reducing the time of the ceremony.

Multiple Academic Senate members questioned President Jane Close Conoley regarding the cuts.

“The plan, as it’s been presented to me, would save us $100,000 a year,” Conoley said. “It also would reduce some of the liability we experience with the people walking across campus.”

According to Conoley, live music costs approximately $13,000 and it is unclear at this time what the remaining $87,000 savings would be.

Due to Governor Jerry Brown’s proposed budget plan, many public universities like Cal State Long Beach will likely be in the red for the 2018-19 school term.

“We have to save money on something and we don’t want to raise student fees,” Conoley said. “If it’s a disaster, that will be a story for those students to tell. They’ll say we were the class of 2018 and it was a disaster.”

The senate responded with mixed emotions. Some chuckled while others voiced their criticisms, especially with the decision to replace a live band with recorded music.

“The state’s not coming back to give us more money. So we have to figure out other strategies,” Conoley said. “[We’re] trying to prepare for the worst, but will certainly celebrate the best. If we are awarded more than the current proposed amount… live music [at the commencement] would be the first thing to come back.”

Alexis Soto, a junior sociology major, shared her disappointment with the recent changes.

“I feel the music is a special moment for students graduating,” Soto said. “It would be kind of sad to take it away.”

Norbert Schürer, chair of the academic senate expressed his disappointment in a phone interview regarding the changes to commencement .

“It’s a little ridiculous to me, because the salary of one high level administrator at Brotman Hall is significantly more than $100,000,” Schürer said. “It’s okay if you want to save money. That’s great. Then let’s talk about it, rather than just deciding this is where we are going to save money and you’re going to have absolutely no say in what commencement now looks like.”

Schürer also highlighted the emotional connection associated with the ceremony. In re-assigning the location, commencement goers will forgo seeing many of the aesthetically pleasing elements the campus has to offer. The background has been altered from a nature-rich environment to a soccer field.

“This is an event that means a lot to students, their families, to faculty — they’ve loved the way it has been,” Schürer said. “With live music, [located] up on the quad, with the trees and shade…it was an event that we really all loved.”

Because an official announcement hasn’t been submitted to students or faculty not associated with the College of Liberal Arts, a shock is reverberating around campus. A range of emotions have been expressed as more students and faculty discover the pending changes. Some students express indifference, while others may alter their choice on walking the stage altogether.

“Removing something from a nice celebration for students that symbolizes their achievements, taking that away is wrong,” said Raymond Hernandez, a junior majoring in sociology.

While additional funding may change things, for now Long Beach students will have to plan for a quiet commencement.