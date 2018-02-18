1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

A planned evacuation drill will be held on Wednesday

Students%2C+staff+and+faculty+on+upper+campus+in+the+Academic+Services+and+Library+buildings+were+forced+to+evacuate+as+University+Police+officers+secured+the+area.
Students, staff and faculty on upper campus in the Academic Services and Library buildings were forced to evacuate as University Police officers secured the area.

Students, staff and faculty on upper campus in the Academic Services and Library buildings were forced to evacuate as University Police officers secured the area.

Sabrina Flores

Sabrina Flores

Students, staff and faculty on upper campus in the Academic Services and Library buildings were forced to evacuate as University Police officers secured the area.

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo Editor
February 18, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Less than 24 hours after Cal State Long Beach University Police sent out a campus-wide email Friday to inform students of an evacuation drill that would take place on Wednesday, buildings were prematurely evacuated Saturday.

Bright white lights flashed as an alarm blared throughout the intercom system on upper campus at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday. A man’s voice came through the speakers in the University Library ordering everyone inside of the building to evacuate, following with a serious; “this is not a drill” disclaimer. Students reacted accordingly and exited Academic Services and University Library buildings.

“I was a bit surprised. I’m not normally here on a Saturday so I was a bit shocked to hear the alarms go off and thought ‘I hope everything’s okay,’” said Kim Word, associate director of the College of Education. “I thought ‘Oh, okay I better get out of here.’ I don’t think anyone would have known I was in my office because I’m not normally here on a Saturday.”

Word’s office is located inside of the Academic Services building, which was evacuated and secured by University Police.

Though the amount of students, staff and faculty inside the University Library was minimal compared to the typical number found inside on a school day, those that were remained in the courtyard area of the building. While some were concerned, others did not feel threatened and saw the evacuation more as an inconvenience.

“At the moment we just froze, like is this for real? …until we heard ‘this is not a drill please evacuate.’ We had just got there [the library] and were about to start working on our presentations.” said Monica Valverde, a senior majoring in sociology. “Then we had to evacuate so it felt more like, ugh they’re interrupting us and things that we need to do. I didn’t really care what was going on, I just wanted them hurry up so we [could] start this [presentation].”

Valverde and other students were able to return to the University Library as well as the Academic Services building after the Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and determined there was no threat present.

The reason for this evacuation and alarm is not known at this time. A BeachALERT Emergency Notification will be sent out during the campus wide evacuation drill on Wednesday. Students and staff will not be able to reenter buildings until after 10:45 when the drill is officially over.

This story will be updated

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB students participate in the 30th annual research competition

  • Campus

    CSULB Academic Senate aims to offer a new certificate and additional bathrooms

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    Health center services halted for the day at CSULB

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    Rodents spotted in Los Alamitos dorms

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB celebrates Black History Month with #BlackHerStories event

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    Photograph released of assault suspect

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB to host semesterly job fair

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB funds “Go Beach” letters from state bond

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB adds new recycling and composting bins to reduce waste

  • CSULB evacuated Saturday for reasons unknown at this time

    Campus

    CSULB brings the music back to commencement