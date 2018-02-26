Police respond to calls of a misplaced vehicle, suspicious person and sketchy package

Vandalism continues– A report was made on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. concerning an act of anti-Semitic vandalism that occured in a stall of a women’s restroom in the Psychology building. The act was committed in black sharpie and was located behind the purse holders in a stall. According to Lt. Richard Goodwin of the University Police Department, the graffiti read “H-e-e-b-s will not divide us.”

“[The] reporting party said it’s been there for two weeks, but there were no other calls on the case,” Goodwin said. “We called facilities management to remove the graffiti. They did take a report, [but] there are no suspects or leads.”

Misplaced vehicle– University authorities responded to a call of a lost item made at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 21 by the Walter Pyramid parking locations. A female subject reported her vehicle missing upon returning to the parking structure closest to the pyramid.

“The reporting party [believed] she parked on the third or fourth floor of the parking structure by the pyramid,” Goodwin said. “[The] vehicle in question [was] a black Ford Transit.” Officers finally located the vehicle parked on the down ramp of the south side of the structure on a different floor.

Suspicious person booked– A report made at 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 21 documented the presence of an unknown woman in the lactation room located in a bathroom at Brotman Hall.

“It looks like we have a non-affiliated individual. This [means the person] would not be a student, faculty or staff member,” Goodwin said. “[She] had a couple of bags, [with] no weapons [and] was sleeping inside the lactation room.”

The Hispanic woman was heavy-set and only spoke Spanish. She locked herself inside of the room until officers arrived on scene and removed the woman. They warned her not to come back to campus because she had no lawful reason to be there. “We advised this person, and they complied and they left the area,” Goodwin said. “We are not immune to the homeless population here on this campus. We are an open campus [but] it becomes a safety concern.”

Campus police received another report of a suspicious person the following day in the Theater Arts Building at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 22. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect was the same woman from the previous date. Due to a violation of the warning she as given the previous day, officers arrested the woman and she was booked at the Long Beach City Jail.

Assault at the Pyramid– A call reporting an assault that occurred in the area of the Pyramid was made on Feb. 18 at 3:39 p.m.

“It sounds like we had a call of a possible battery, and the officers got out there and there wasn’t anybody there,” Goodwin said. “Generally speaking, a battery call [means] somebody assaulted another person, [and] we’re going to receive more than one call and when officers get there, people are going to say something.”

According to Goodwin, responding officers inspected the area and were unable to find the source of the call. A crime was not documented.