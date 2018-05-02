1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

City Council staggers tattoo parlors and extend styrofoam ban

Carlos Villicana, Special Projects EditorMay 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo illustration by Jade Inglada

Fast and empty are the words which best describe Tuesday’s meeting of the Long Beach City Council, an affair which lasted less than an hour and lacked the presence of Mayor Robert Garcia. All nine council members were present in City Hall and unanimously voted in favor of all items on the agenda, which included the following:

  • Require a distance of 700 feet to separate tattoo parlors from each other and primary or secondary schools. This item will be read a final time at the city council’s next regular meeting.
  • To support the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Drug Take Back Day events, which aim to provide a method for anonymously disposing prescription drugs.
  • Authorize the City Manager to
    • make an agreement to receive $30,000 from the California Green Business Network, meant to implement a Green Business Certification Program.
    • modify a contract with Garden Grove based R.J. Daum Construction Company, which was hired to complete improvements to Parking Structure A of the Long Beach Airport.
    • make an agreement with the Long Beach Unified School District for the 2018 Summer Food Service Program’s food preparation. The amount given to the program is to not exceed $317,000.
  • Added non-recyclable and non-compostable material to the styrofoam ban in Long Beach restaurants.

Video and the agenda of this meeting can be found here.

