New senator elected, 49er Shops propose new catering options and ASI Senate meetings now live streamed

The Associated Students Inc. Senate had their first meeting of the semester on Wednesday afternoon.

ASI Senate meetings will now be live-streamed on the CSULB ASI Student Government Facebook page .

Don Penrod, CEO of the 49er Shops, and Becky Drouin, manager of both Beach Catering and The Chartroom , presented a proposal for cheaper catering options on campus. The proposal came after senators during the previous year raised concerns about how clubs and organizations purchase food on campus.

“[With this plan] we keep the funds on campus,” Drouin said. “As the 49er Shops are a not-for-profit, we turn all our profits back to the students by ways of donations and scholarships.”

The proposed menu includes prices that range from $3 to $6 cheaper than the current catering menu. Student groups and organizations would be able to charge the balance straight to their ASI accounts by way of a fund account number. The plan is meant to prevent issues regarding reimbursement for food purchases by clubs and organizations.

Denise Soto, a first generation college student majoring in business administration with an emphasis in human resources, was elected and sworn in as the College of Business Administration senator. During her speech, Soto highlighted her involvement in the Hispanic Students Business Association , Leadership Academy and the Student Center for Professional Development . Her goals include organizing informal meetings with the Business Administration dean to answer student questions, as well as increasing involvement and participation among organizations. The motion for her election carried with no opposals or abstensions.

Open positions on the Social Justice and Inequity Committee were filled by Soto and Naomi Howansky, senator-at-large. Academic Senator, a representative for ASI at Academic Senate meetings, was filled by Robert Martinez, Business Administration senator. The open position for a senate representative on the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center Board of Trustees was filled by College of Education Senator Alejandra Aguilar.

The next ASI Senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the University Student Union Farber Senate Chambers.