1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

An air conditioner leak in Academic Services reaches library basement, causing it to close.

Hannah Getahun, Contributing WriterSeptember 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Most+students+attempting+to+enter+the+University+Library%27s+lower+level+will+discover+that+it+is+temporarily+closed+%289%2F4%29.
Most students attempting to enter the University Library's lower level will discover that it is temporarily closed (9/4).

Most students attempting to enter the University Library's lower level will discover that it is temporarily closed (9/4).

Grant Hermanns | Daily 49er

Grant Hermanns | Daily 49er

Most students attempting to enter the University Library's lower level will discover that it is temporarily closed (9/4).

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Students trying to catch a study break in the University Library’s lower level will be greeted by locked double doors with a sign taped to them stating that the entire floor except for the Disabled Students Study Room is closed.

Those who don’t have access to the Disabled Students Study Room will have to wait until the carpet is completely redone in approximately two weeks.

According to Mark Zakhour, director of design and construction services, a water leak forced the library to replace the already aging carpets, resulting in a temporary closure.

The leak occurred on March 21 after Facilities Management finished working in the library’s mechanical room to improve the campus chillers.

“Apparently, one of the fittings was defective from the manufacturer,” Zakhour explained. “Three days after we installed it, the fitting failed.”

Zakhour estimated that there was 1 ½-2 inches of water in the basement after the pipes leaked.

The 3D printers in the Gerald M. Kline Innovation Space, which are above the ground, were safe. However, the sheet linoleum of the I-Space was damaged, as well as a significant portion of the carpeting and the lower walls.

“[The basement] is my go-to spot because it’s a little less crowded than the other floors,” said Sharlene Huynh, a graduate creative writing student who was disappointed by the closure.

Roman Kochan, dean of Library Services, said that a sign notifying students that there will be no access to the basement will be placed on the first floor. As of this article’s publication, a sign has not been put up.

The library will return the basement to its former state, but Kochan plans to update its look.

“That’s been on my wish list ever since we opened the fifth floor, which is one of the most popular floors in the building,” he said.

Kochan said that the library plans to begin working on basement upgrades after the floor is reopened to all students.

“My hope is to turn that floor into something… [with] more modern furniture with electrical outlets at every station,” Kochan said.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    Adding classes during first two weeks is now a first come, first serve online process

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    ‘Sun Forces’ mural restoration by the UAM is underway

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    New chapter of grief for LBSU students

  • Campus

    Four steps to forwarding school emails to your preferred account

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    New program introduces off-campus parking

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    Most summertime infrastructure projects expected to be completed before classes begin

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    Cheap and free resources are available for all CSULB students

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    CSULB in discussion to implement affordable housing options

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    CSULB class of 2018 first to experience graduation at intramural fields

  • University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

    Campus

    CSULB doubles down on students doing ‘more in four’