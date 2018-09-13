1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

Classes were cancelled for nearly two hours after a smoke alarm went off in the CBA building.

Tashfina Rahman, Contributing WriterSeptember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

BeachALERT+sent+out+two+emails+about+the+smoke+alarm+incident+Wednesday.
BeachALERT sent out two emails about the smoke alarm incident Wednesday.

BeachALERT sent out two emails about the smoke alarm incident Wednesday.

Daily 49er File Photo

Daily 49er File Photo

BeachALERT sent out two emails about the smoke alarm incident Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A fire alarm sounded off in the College of Business Administration building Wednesday around noon, causing  students and faculty in the building to evacuate for nearly two hours.

At 1:47 p.m., BeachALERT sent out an email notifying students that power had been restored to the building and classes would resume at 2 p.m.

“Apparently a transformer blew up and it created a lot of smoke, which is why the alarm went off,” CBA advisor and building marshal Linda DeLange said. “That’s the point at which everyone was evacuated.”

Fourth year human resources management major Emilee Kappitz was in class when the alarm sounded.

“The alarm went off and then faculty in orange vests started telling us to leave the building,” Kappitz said. “They had us stay on the grass away from the building and no one was telling us what was going on until students started to question them.”

Kappitz added that the building marshals did not inform them of what was going on at first because their first priority was making sure everyone had evacuated the building.

R.J. Cayabyab, a student assistant for LBSU Facilities Management, said people were already working on the transformer earlier in the day due to smoke emitting from the machine.

“Facilities was already trying to fix the transformer and they were forced to shut down the power to fix this problem,” Cayabyab said. “This issue affected all the lights, elevators, air conditioning and any electrical equipment.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    LBSU opts to move Prospector Pete statue and get a new mascot

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    Unsolved murder of Humboldt State student inspires university protest

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    Vertical planting systems make debut on campus

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    Housing near Long Beach State is highest in the city

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    Adding classes during first two weeks is now a first come, first serve online process

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    ‘Sun Forces’ mural restoration by the UAM is underway

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    New chapter of grief for LBSU students

  • Campus

    Four steps to forwarding school emails to your preferred account

  • CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

    Campus

    New program introduces off-campus parking