Senators discuss new Student Health Center and volunteer meal-prep opportunity

Students can say goodbye to trailer exam rooms and try their luck at high-volume food preparation in the coming weeks.

Student Health Center construction almost completed, more 24-hour resources provided and free flu shots to come

After months of construction, renovations of the Student Health Center will be completed in just a few weeks, pending approval of a fire marshal, according to Mary Ann Takemoto, associate vice president of student affairs and director of the Student Health Center. The center will now include new exam rooms, equipment and beds.

When students call the Student Health Center phone line after-hours and on weekends, they will now be referred to a 24-hour nurse advice hotline. Nurses at the hotline service will be able to answer questions regarding medical conditions, injuries and assess whether students should go to the emergency room for their health issues. Counseling and Psychological Services also has an after-hours line.

The Student Health Center will be conducting a series of free flu shots at on campus this fall. In the past, the Student Health Center has collaborated with the Long Beach Public Health Department to conduct these events. All flu shots are free to students, faculty and community members.

Senator promotes meal-preparation event to fight hunger in Long Beach

Senator at-large Naomi Howansky took time during her report to promote an event held by Fight Child Hunger in Long Beach, where 100,000 meals will be prepared in two hours on Saturday, Oct. 6. To help reach the ambitious goal, the event is being held in Long Beach, Irvine and North Hollywood, with approximately 30,000 meals being prepared in each location. To complete their goal, at least 500 to 600 volunteers will be needed, and students are encouraged to apply online. Those who attend the event will be able to pick up nonperishable foods, which can be donated to the Beach Pantry. Students who are in need will be able to take home the nonperishable items they collect at the event.