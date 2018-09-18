1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

The Vice News documentary about Ayotzinapa delves into the 2014 disappearance of 43 student protesters in Mexico.

Hannah Getahun, Staff WriterSeptember 18, 2018Leave a Comment

La+Raza%27s+screening+of+the+Ayotzinapa+film+will+take+place+5-6%3A30+p.m.+at+the+University+Student+Union+Alamitos+Bay.
La Raza's screening of the Ayotzinapa film will take place 5-6:30 p.m. at the University Student Union Alamitos Bay.

La Raza's screening of the Ayotzinapa film will take place 5-6:30 p.m. at the University Student Union Alamitos Bay.

Screengrab from The Missing 43: Mexico's Disappeared Students

Screengrab from The Missing 43: Mexico's Disappeared Students

La Raza's screening of the Ayotzinapa film will take place 5-6:30 p.m. at the University Student Union Alamitos Bay.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Four years ago, 43 teaching students from the Mexican town of Ayotzinapa were on their way to a protest in Mexico City Sept. 26 when their bus was intercepted by police. They were taken away and were never seen again. Many activists presume they were taken by the Mexican government.  

Ever since the incident, Long Beach State’s La Raza Student Association has made it a point to showcase a movie in September as a way to educate students on the atrocities of that day as well as the movement against the corrupt government that arose as a result. With the help of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the club will screen Vice News’ documentary “The Missing 43: Mexico’s Disappeared Students,” Wednesday at the University Student Union Alamitos Bay, near the USU ballrooms. The film is set in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

“We’re all about justice,” said Asia Gonzalez, fourth year political science major, La Raza secretary and Latino Student Union representative. “Whenever administration or the government or fellow students are acting unjust towards our allies or our peers, we’re not going to be quiet about it.”

Jennifer Benitez, senior sociology major and La Raza treasurer, praised “The Missing 43” in its ability to tell the story of the missing students.

“[The documentary] is a good compilation of the historical events that were happening around the time of the disappearance,” Benitez said. “It has videos of what happened and after effects.”

La Raza will also be holding a die-in demonstration on campus Sept. 26, the anniversary of the event. During the demonstration, students with photos of the 43 students says one of the 43 names and immediately falls to the ground, a symbolic gesture representing the sudden disappearance of the teaching students.

“Since I started college, I’ve gotten really involved with activism,” Gonzalez said. “I think about what would happen if I disappeared. How would my mom feel if I was gone?”

Those who want to learn more about the 2014 attack in Ayotzinapa can attend the screening from 5-6:30 p.m. There will also be a discussion afterwards, where students can reflect and share their own thoughts.

“With this documentary, we hope that students can see the how the plight of student struggles in Latin America is directly tied with state violence,” Benitez said.

For those who cannot attend the event, The Missing 43: Mexico’s Disappeared Students is available on YouTube.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Lauren Woods halts art installation in response to the termination of UAM Director Kimberli Meyer

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Long Beach State adds cybersecurity minor for fall semester

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    READY Long Beach aims to promote emergency and disaster preparedness in the city

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    CBA building forced to evacuate after electrical issue

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    LBSU opts to move Prospector Pete statue and get a new mascot

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Unsolved murder of Humboldt State student inspires university protest

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Vertical planting systems make debut on campus

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Housing near Long Beach State is highest in the city

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    Adding classes during first two weeks is now a first come, first serve online process

  • La Raza Student Association to host ‘The Missing 43’ movie screening Wednesday

    Campus

    University Library lower level temporarily shut down after water leak