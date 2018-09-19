Aspiring jet-setters receive international opportunities at the Study Abroad Fair

International flags fluttered in the breeze during Long Beach State’s Study Abroad Fair on the University Bookstore lawn, Wednesday. Students were able to chat with representatives from the CSULB Education Abroad Office and 30 different private organizations.

Sophie Morrison, sophomore political science major and volunteer at the Study Abroad booth, said she spends every other semester abroad.

“I couldn’t even quantify the benefits of study abroad,” Morrison said. “Especially if you’ve never been out of the country before, it’s such a life changing experience.”

The Center for International Education and Global Engagement at LBSU offers one year, one semester, spring break, summer and winter sessions of study abroad at multiple countries.

“Only like 2 percent of students do it, which is just ridiculous because there are a lot of places you can go,” Morrison said. “Especially if you live in Southern California, where it’s cheaper to live [abroad].”

The cost of studying abroad varies from country to country, because the rate of exchange varies.

The multitude of booths offered information on studying abroad as well as student research, teaching and internships internationally.

The Institute for Field Research was among these booths, offering eight units for five weeks of field research in anthropology, archeology and environmental science.

The institute is the third largest funder of archeological research in the world. Its 40 field schools offer vetted, peer-reviewed research for students in over 50 different programs.

“Students are able to go across the world and participate in original research done by scholars who are experts in their fields and get hands-on experience,” said Miriam Bar-Zemer, program manager at the IFR.

Other programs boasted hand-selected internship opportunities in a wide range of Spanish-speaking countries, with two weeks of language training included in the cost.

“[Companies like] when you travel a lot, because you have international experience. You have experience with being uncomfortable. When you travel abroad, you’re out of your comfort zone,” Allison Munder, representative for Adelante Abroad, said. “It’s super important for bosses and corporates to understand that you are capable of working with different types of people.”

Despite the practical reason for traveling abroad, representatives at the fair weighed their focus on cultural experience and personal growth over academic benefits.

“You’re going to have friends from everywhere, you’re going to widen your horizons. For me, the first time I went was really enlightening,” Morrison said. “I think there is a competitiveness in America about education and academia, and going abroad I just felt like other people from other countries don’t take themselves this seriously. It was really refreshing to know it’s okay if I don’t have everything together as an 18-year-old.”