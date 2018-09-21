President Conoley confirms retirement of Prospector Pete

President Jane Close Conoley sent out an email to the campus announcing the official “retirement” of the 51-year-old Prospector Pete mascot Thursday afternoon.

“Inclusive excellence is a core value of the Long Beach State University community,” Conoley said in a statement. “Our work in this arena is never done. We want to ensure that we hear from as many people as possible who have a stake not only in the issue at hand, but also in the life and history of our campus.”

The statue will be moved from the front of Liberal Arts 5 to an alumni center, which is still in development.

While some are pleased with the decision, others are concerned about erasing a part of history.

Sarah Torres, an English education major, is in support of the prospector’s retirement, stating that she sees it as a symbol of colonialism.

“I think it’s actually a really great change,” Torres said. “I kind of feel like a lot of universities are realizing that what they’re having as their symbols actually have history behind it.”

Deon Williams, a sophomore history major, is opposed to having an animal mascot.

“I’m just tired of seeing animals honestly,” Williams said. “Then we wouldn’t be the 49ers, unless we just have a nugget. Maybe someone can dress up as a nugget.”

Williams thinks no one should forget the history of the prospectors.

“I’m not rocking with that Prospector Pete, but I understand that it’s been around for a long time, so people have to get used to it and not try to ignore the past,” Williams said.

As a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, history major and Native American cultures minor Christopher Wilson asked his parents about their opinion on Prospector Pete prior to the announced retirement. Wilson’s parents stated they weren’t offended by it at all. However, Wilson’s biggest concern is that in removing Prospector Pete people will forget an important part of history.

“Well if we take [the statue] away, will we still get the same type of debate and discussion and controversy as we would if it wasn’t here?” Wilson said.