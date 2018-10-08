President Conoley confirms Carmen Taylor’s separation from campus

President Jane Close Conoley sent out an email 4:40 p.m. Monday confirming Mary Ann Takemoto as the Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

“This decision comes in the wake of Vice President Carmen Taylor’s separation from her position with the campus today,” Conoley said in the email.

Taylor was placed on administrative leave Oct. 2 in light of an investigation on a possible relationship between her and Jamie Williams, a former Associated Students Inc. employee who was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Compton Sept. 28.