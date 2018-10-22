Campus Clash tour brings Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to LBSU

Long Beach State will be a stop for Campus Clash, a Turning Point USA national tour featuring founder Charlie Kirk and communications director Candace Owens Tuesday.

The seminar will be held in the University Student Union Beach Auditorium, located on the first floor of the USU. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Reentry will not be allowed. The audience will be video recorded.

This event requires a ticket for entry. Tickets are available for free here and are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

The nonprofit organization has representation at over 1,300 college campuses. According to their website, the group’s mission is to identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Long Beach Antifa has launched its movement, “Unwelcome on Campus,” to curb the efforts made by Turning Point. The organization’s website states: “We are calling for as many bodies to show up in opposition to TPUSA and converge in front of Beach Auditorium.” The movement will begin at 6 p.m. outside the Beach Auditorium.

“A lot of people who don’t like [Turning Point] are going to be maybe showing up,” said Vice President of LBSU’s Turning Point chapter, Amber Ottosen. “They did post on their Twitter that was going to be their strategy.”

She mentioned this is a common occurrence at political rallies such as this because of comments made by Kirk such as, “the left destroys everything it touches,” which was said at his seminar at George Washington University in August.

On Long Beach Antifa’s Facebook and Twitter account there is a link to their website, giving instructions about how to disrupt the meeting. This includes buying large amounts of tickets and arriving early, but they also make it very clear to respect the rules and stated, “we respect a diversity of tactics, but we do not encourage violence.”

Campus police and a private security detail will be present at the event.

“It’s important for students to come to this event, especially people who may not agree with us, people who lean more left, because it’s important to see the other side,” Ottosen said. “It’s important to understand where they’re coming from so that there can be more of a good relationship between the two sides.”