Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

Mike Walter, namesake of the Walter Pyramid, suffered a head laceration after tripping and falling while leaving Friday night’s men’s volleyball game.

Walter was walking down the Pyramid steps on his way to the parking structure in lot G11 when the incident occured. He was accompanied by President Jane Close Conoley and her husband.

Jaimeelea Tipton, a junior communications major witnessed the scene and said she saw Walter “face down” on the sidewalk prior to emergency services arriving.

University Police Department officers were first to respond to the incident. Emergency services were dispatched and transported Walter to the Long Beach Memorial Medical center. His current condition is unknown.

This story will be updated.