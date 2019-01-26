1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

Walter was taken to the hospital for a head laceration after falling ‘face down’ on the Pyramid steps.

Austin Brumblay, News Editor|January 26, 2019

Mike+Walter+tripped+and+fell+after+Friday+night%27s+game.+He+was+taken+to+the+hospital+for+a+head+laceration.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

Mike Walter tripped and fell after Friday night's game. He was taken to the hospital for a head laceration.

Mike Walter tripped and fell after Friday night's game. He was taken to the hospital for a head laceration.

Creative Commons

Mike Walter tripped and fell after Friday night's game. He was taken to the hospital for a head laceration.

Creative Commons

Creative Commons

Mike Walter tripped and fell after Friday night's game. He was taken to the hospital for a head laceration.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mike Walter, namesake of the Walter Pyramid, suffered a head laceration after tripping and falling while leaving Friday night’s men’s volleyball game.

Walter was walking down the Pyramid steps on his way to the parking structure in lot G11 when the incident occured. He was accompanied by President Jane Close Conoley and her husband.

Jaimeelea Tipton, a junior communications major witnessed the scene and said she saw Walter “face down” on the sidewalk prior to emergency services arriving.  

University Police Department officers were first to respond to the incident. Emergency services were dispatched and transported Walter to the Long Beach Memorial Medical center. His current condition is unknown.

This story will be updated.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Tuition increase out of the question for 2019-20 academic year

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    LBSU plans to address safety concerns on campus

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Projected Translation Studies minor coming to LBSU fall 2019

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    LBSU remembers Alexandra “Misty” Jaffe

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Associate VP says farewell to the Beach

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    LBSU updates community on housing and alumni center

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Director of CAPS speaks on the plans for CAPS this upcoming year

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    CSU audits reveal poor cash handling practices at LBSU

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Ethnic studies programs fight against Executive Order 1100

  • Walter Pyramid donor Mike Walter suffers head injury

    Campus

    Long Beach State’s College of Education receives grants totaling $2.5 million

Navigate Right