1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

The Parkside dorms are placed on a lockdown after two armed men crash their car on campus.

Kat Schuster and Samantha Diaz|February 9, 2019

The Parkside College Dorms are placed on a

Daily 49er

The Parkside College Dorms are placed on a "shelter-in-place" after two armed suspects flee on campus.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Parkside College Dorm was placed on lockdown around 4 a.m. Saturday after two armed adult males dressed in black and wearing ski masks were spotted by a University Police officer on the Parkside property near Earl Warren Drive.

The two men, armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a knife, drove near the dorms after robbing the 7-11 on Palos Verdes and Atherton at 2:22 a.m. Officers pursued the men onto campus until they crashed their car into a newstand. The suspects ran on foot onto the Parkside dorm property.

“Woke up to one of the worst emails possible,” a Long Beach State Student tweeted at 4:45 a.m. “Really hoping everyone at Parkside is fine and those two guys leave ASAP.”

Both a campus-wide email and a tweet from UPD notified residents in Parkside to remain inside in a “shelter-in-place,” until officers confirmed that the suspects were no longer on campus.

According to Capt. Richard Goodwin of UPD, there would be increased law enforcement throughout the day until they finished their investigation. Officers searched the Parkside buildings.

“As time would allow it, one of our officers just happened to be at 7-11,” Goodwin said.

The suspects have not been located.

This story will be updated.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Campus

    LBSU plans to address safety concerns on campus

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Crime

    Preschool teacher arrested near College of Business

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Campus

    Professor dies in the Nugget Grill and Pub

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Campus

    Clery Report reveals decrease in Long Beach State crime

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Crime

    LBSU design student dies in hit-and-run on Sunday

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Crime

    Crime blotter: Crafty bike thefts and suspicious people

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Crime

    Crime blotter: Harassing calls, traffic accident and a chase

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Campus

    Crime blotter: Damage to cars and suspicious characters

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Campus

    Crime blotter: Thefts and a physical altercation

  • Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

    Crime

    Compton resident says former ASI employee was on drugs at time of murders

Navigate Right