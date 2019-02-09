Armed suspects rob 7-11 and flee onto LBSU campus

The Parkside College Dorm was placed on lockdown around 4 a.m. Saturday after two armed adult males dressed in black and wearing ski masks were spotted by a University Police officer on the Parkside property near Earl Warren Drive.

The two men, armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a knife, drove near the dorms after robbing the 7-11 on Palos Verdes and Atherton at 2:22 a.m. Officers pursued the men onto campus until they crashed their car into a newstand. The suspects ran on foot onto the Parkside dorm property.

“Woke up to one of the worst emails possible,” a Long Beach State Student tweeted at 4:45 a.m. “Really hoping everyone at Parkside is fine and those two guys leave ASAP.”

Both a campus-wide email and a tweet from UPD notified residents in Parkside to remain inside in a “shelter-in-place,” until officers confirmed that the suspects were no longer on campus.

According to Capt. Richard Goodwin of UPD, there would be increased law enforcement throughout the day until they finished their investigation. Officers searched the Parkside buildings.

“As time would allow it, one of our officers just happened to be at 7-11,” Goodwin said.

The suspects have not been located.

This story will be updated.