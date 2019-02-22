1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Beach Weekly Episode 12: Abortion bill heats up in ASI

James Chow and Hannah Getahun

February 22, 2019

Co-hosts Hannah Getahun and James Chow discuss the tea of the week including continued debate over a controversial ASI resolution, a behind the scenes scoop on California Repertory’s “Cabaret” production and a look into LBSU’s award-winning construction management team.

0:17: ASI passes controversial abortion resolution for a second reading
7:28: Arts and Life Editor Rachel Barnes gives an inside look at CalRep’s “Cabaret”
12:16: LBSU places third in construction competition

Music used: Cabaret (1972) soundtrack featuring Liza Minnelli – Cabaret

