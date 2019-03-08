Beach Weekly Episode 14: Chugg it at the business office
March 8, 2019
Hannah Getahun and special guest host Kevin Colindres go over all things news and sports. Topics addressed in this podcast include the recent Associated Students Inc. meeting, the social media backlash with a recent Daily 49er headline and a feature article on Long Beach State’s star men’s point guard Deishuan Booker.
0:19 ASI Senate coverage
5:59 “We ‘fucking’ won” controversy
11:09 Chugg it at the Nugget crossover feature
Music used: USAF Heritage of American Band – President of The United States
Bensound – The Jazz Piano
TLC – Baby Baby Baby remix