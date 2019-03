Co-hosts Hannah Getahun and James Chow spill the tea in the flashiest, bizarre and cutest things in news. This week’s roundup includes a CBS show filmed at Long Beach State, wild coyote campus trends and a feature on a 94-year-old student at the university.

0:17 Filming for new show “Under the Bridge”

6:13 The Coyo-tea

13:13 Harold Katz: The man who lives to learn

Music used: TLC – Creep

Bensound – Jazz Comedy

Bensound – Once Again