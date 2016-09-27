Long Beach State’s Ashton McKeown snags Big West honor

After a solid defensive effort against BYU, LBSU’s senior Ashton McKeown earns award.





Long Beach State senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown was named the Big West Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the week after stopping a career-high 10 shots during the 49ers’ 1-0 loss to No. 4 Brigham Young University Saturday.

McKeown, who has been a stalwart for LBSU, was solid against the Cougars — who had been averaging three goals per game heading into the contest.

While the 49ers have struggled in their last five games, McKeown has started in seven games and is averaging 0.97 saves per start.

McKeown is huge component for LBSU’s defense and is among the top goalkeepers in LBSU history, ranking second in shutouts with 18. The senior is also second with a 0.81 goals against average and third in saves with 151.

The senior’s season had a bump early on when she suffered a shoulder injury, which sidelined her for three games, during warm ups before LBSU’s Sept. 2 contest against Loyola Marymount University.

McKeown will look to continue her dominant play when the team returns to George Allen Field Friday at 7 p.m to open Big West play against UC Irvine.