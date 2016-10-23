Long Beach State men’s basketball team host scrimmage for season ticket holders

Men's basketball invites season ticket holders to black and gold scrimmage.

Christian Gonzales





The men’s basketball team hosted its black and gold scrimmage for season-ticket holders Saturday inside the Walter Pyramid.

The black team consisted of junior forward Gabe Levin, freshman guard Loren Jackson, sophomore guard Noah Blackwell, sophomore forward Temidayo Yussuf, freshman guard Jordan Griffin, sophomore guard Alex Rifkind, redshirt freshman LaRond Williams and freshman forward Javonntie Jackson.

The gold team roster consisted of junior guard Evan Payne, sophomore forward Mason Riggins, junior forward Quentin Shropshire, junior forward Barry Ogalue, senior guard Anson Moye, junior guard Justin Bibbins and junior forward Roschon Prince.

At halftime, the teams were tied at 43 with both teams shooting above 50 percent from the field.

Payne led the gold team with 18 points while making six of his 11 shots.

“It felt good to be out there [on the court],” Payne said of his first half dunk. “You saw me on the fast break get up a little bit, so you know the adrenaline is pumping and it’s fun.”

While Levin dished the ball in the first half, he connected with teammates for four assists, while scoring 11 points.

In the second half, the gold team pulled away, playing tough defense and making stops. The black team couldn’t fight the gold team’s offensive attack, led by Bibbins, who controlled the tempo of the game.

Bibbins finished the game with 20 points and a game-high seven assists.

Ogalue was shut down in the first half with only four points. He showed up in the second half by attacking the boards on both ends and finished with a game-high 28 points and eight rebounds.

“[Ogalue’s] activity [helped and] none of his shots were jump shots,” head coach Dan Monson said. “It was in the paint by offensive rebounds or cuts or slashing and we need that junkyard dog; we need somebody that’s going to give us something besides jump shots and this team is married to the three but he gives us a different dimension.”

Ogalue was happy to get back on the court in front of fans for the first time before season starts.

“It felt good because I want them to know [season-ticket holders] we are going to put on a show for them,” Ogalue said of playing in front of the fans. “That we are going to play hard every night for them and give it our all and win games; this is for them, they put money into us and so I feel like I have to give them a good show and play hard.”

The men’s basketball had been practicing for three weeks before the live scrimmage.

“It’s great and exciting because you know it’s a new year and showcasing what’s new,” Monson said. “I think it’s good for people to be able to see a sneak peek and come back in two weeks and hopefully we are improved.”

The 49ers will welcome CalTech for their homecoming game on Nov. 5 inside the Walter Pyramid at 4 p.m.