Long Beach State women’s volleyball team looks to remain at the top of the Big West





After a 9-0 start to Big West conference play, the 49ers’ nine-game winning streak came to an abrupt end after the Long Beach State women’s volleyball team lost to UC Irvine in five sets Friday.

The 49ers (15-8, 9-1) got back to business as they beat the UC Davis 3-0 Saturday night.

Now heading into the final stretch of conference games, LBSU welcomes Cal State Fullerton (6-17, 1-8) to Walter Pyramid tonight at 7.

This will be the first of two matches between the teams over a two-week period. In 2015, the 49ers swept the Titans in both meetings Nov. 4 and Nov. 20.

The Titans are led by sophomore outside hitters Shimen Fayad and Madeline Schneider, who lead the team with 283 and 258 kills, respectively.

LBSU will be led by senior outside hitter Nele Barber, who leads the team with 359 kills. Barber was also named the Big West Player of the week for a third time on Monday.

The senior knocked in a combined 49 kills and 29 digs over the weekend during the team’s loss to UC Irvine and win against UC Davis.

Against UCI, Barber had a 20/20 game with 23 kills and 21 digs. It was the first time any 49er has accomplished the feat since the senior did it Oct. 24 last year.

Barber also leads the team with 16 double-doubles this season.

The match against CSUF will be the last game at Walter Pyramid before LBSU goes on a three-game road trip starting in Hawai’i Friday.