Long Beach State meets Cal State Northridge in Big West showdown

Rematch to move on to Big West championship.





A day before hosting the Big West Tournament at George Allen Field, the Long Beach State women’s soccer team had a different vibe to its usual practice. The team was loose and ready as they lined up for penalty kicks to end the session.

Coaches wanted to prepare certain players if any of the post-season games came down to a penalty kick shoot-out.

The last to fire off a shot was head coach Mauricio Ingrassia. He took a couple of steps back and hit the back of the net. Ingrassia went to the floor celebrating his goal, but the thing he told his team was to have fun during the postseason.

After punching a ticket to the Big West Tournament with a 1-0 over UC Santa Barbara Saturday, the women’s soccer team hosts the event and will take on Cal State Northridge in the semifinals at 5 p.m. today at George Allen Field.

The 49ers are coming into the tournament as the No. 4 seed while the Matadors earned the No.1 seed while claiming the Big West regular season title, their first in program history.

The 49ers (8-6-4, 4-1-3) gave the Matadors (11-4-5, 6-1-1) their first loss in conference play at George Allen Field in a thrilling game that ended in a 2-1 win in double overtime.

Junior forward Jessica Vincent nailed the game-winning goal off a free kick set piece that was just out of the reach of Matador goalkeeper Jovani McCaskill, who was also named the Big West Goalkeeper of the Year Wednesday.

McCaskill is one of the best goalkeepers in the conference, as she set a Big West record with 14 shutouts this season.

“I got to know her [McCaskill] over the summer and she’s been working really hard – like, she’s having a great year,” senior goalkeeper Ashton McKeown said.

While the Matadors had a few players earn Big West honors, LBSU players were also recognized as six players earned honors.

Junior forward Ashley Gonzales was named the Offensive Player of the Year, leading the team with nine goals. Senior Mimi Rangel also earned the Big West’s Midfielder of the Year honor for the second time.

Freshman Chloe Froment was named Freshman of the Year. The 49ers have claimed three out of the last four: Rangel in 2013 and Gonzales in 2014.