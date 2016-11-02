Long Beach State introduces bag checks

Ahead of Saturday’s homecoming game, Long Beach State will be implementing bag checks as a security measure before fans are allowed to enter Walter Pyramid.

The announcement was made on Oct. 25 and the bag checks are starting in an effort to maintain a safe environment for those in attendance, according to Assistant Athletics Director of Facilities, Operations and Event Management Sam Dores.

“There wasn’t anything in particular [that sparked the practice],” Dores said of the college’s decision to move forward with bag checks. “Throughout the year, we’re continually looking at our operations to say ‘what can we do to make the fan experience better from a safety standpoint’ and we thought that this would help maintain that safe environment for everyone.”

Dores says that this is something in effect at professional sports arenas and venues around the country.

The bag check will initially be implemented at men’s basketball games, with a chance for it to move to different sports as research and effectiveness is tracked.

Dores said that the terrorist attacks in Paris and Orlando pushed the conversation along to implement bag checks.

For those worried about longer lines, Dores says that the college will increase ticket takers and security to expedite the process, but he also encourages those attending games to arrive early.

Along with the bag checks, Long Beach State will prohibit the following items from the events in the Walter Pyramid: outside food and drinks, alcohol, weapons, drugs, tobacco, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblade, noise-makers, balloons, heaters, drones, professional cameras and camera equipment, including flash photography and selfie sticks.