Long Beach State’s Jewelyn Sawyers earns Big West honors

Look out Big West: Long Beach State’s senior guard Jewelyn Sawyer put on a huge weekend performance to start the season for the women’s basketball team, earning Big West Play of the Week.

The senior tallied her first double-double during the 49ers’ (2-0) 97-93 overtime win Friday at Nevada, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Along with her double-double, Sawyer went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line while shooting 5-for-11 from the field.

On Sunday, during LBSU’s 44-41 win at Pepperdine, Sawyer scored 11 points while leading the team with 15 rebounds.

It was a defensive battle against the Wave as Sawyer grabbed one of LBSU’s eight steals.

Along with her steal, Sawyer led both teams in free throw attempts with 14.

Sawyer will look to continue her fast start when LBSU hosts Houston Friday at 7 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid.