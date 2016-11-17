Long Beach State women’s basketball team hosts Houston





After wins against Nevada Nov. 11 and Pepperdine Saturday, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team will host the University of Houston at Walter Pyramid Friday for the team’s home opener.

During its opening road trip, LBSU battled to two close games, including a 97-93 overtime win against Nevada and a 44-41 win at Pepperdine.

Against Nevada, the 49ers had six players score in double-figures. Senior guard Jewelyn Sawyer, current Big West Player of the Week, led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Along with Sawyer, senior point guard Anna Kim also scored 18 points while junior guard Gigi Hascheff, senior guard Raven Benton, sophomore guard Katie Webster and junior guard Jessica Gertz combined for 47 points.

Sawyer’s hot start to the season continued against Pepperdine as she scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for her second straight double-double.

LBSU had a low-scoring game against Pepperdine, as the two teams battled back and forth.

After the first quarter, the Waves took a 9-6 lead.

In the second quarter, the Waves continued their impressive play as they jumped out to a 20-8 lead.

From then on, LBSU went on an 11-0 run to cut the Waves’ lead to 20-19 heading into halftime.

The 49ers went on a 24-22 run in the second half to win the game.

Houston (2-1) is coming off a 64-53 loss to UNLV Tuesday.

The Cougars are led by junior guard Chyanne Butler and freshman guard Angela Harris, averaging 15.5 and 13 points respectively.

After their game against Houston, the 49ers will head up north to take on University of San Francisco Sunday before hosting Duke in the Walter Pyramid Nov. 25.