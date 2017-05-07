Long Beach State takes rubber match against Cal Poly, 5-2

LBSU wins two out of three against Mustangs.

Close Junior catcher David Banuelos tags a Cal Poly base runner out at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday at Blair Field. The Dirtbags defeated the Mustangs in the rubber match 5-2. Jose De Castro

Jose De Castro Junior catcher David Banuelos tags a Cal Poly base runner out at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday at Blair Field. The Dirtbags defeated the Mustangs in the rubber match 5-2.





After No. 8 Long Beach State and Cal Poly traded strong starting pitching performances in games one and two of their Big West Conference series, the Dirtbags won the rubber match 5-2 Sunday at Blair Field.

LBSU’s (30-15-1, 15-3 Big West) seventh straight series win (sixth against Big West opponents) came at an important weekend against the second place Mustangs (21-25, 9-6 Big West).

“Hopefully this sharpens our sword a little bit,” head coach Troy Buckley said. “It’s good to get a better understanding of what we have to do in a one-, two-, three-run game because we’re going to find ourselves in a lot of those.”

LBSU’s game three starter, senior Dave Smith, allowed 11 hits over five innings to Cal Poly. The BWC leader in ERA limited Cal Poly to two runs and still got the victory, thanks to a great performance by sophomore Tyler Radcliffe out of the bullpen.

“I’ve been getting talked to [by the coaches] about expanding my role and when they kept hitting I knew it was time to get ready,” Radcliffe said. “I feel like I’m emerging into what could be an important role and I’m ready to help the team.”

Radcliffe threw three scoreless innings (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K). The sophomore has been sidelined with injuries most of his career at LBSU but looked like he was in top form on the mound Sunday.

“I’m just so pleased for him because he’s worked his tail off to be able to pitch this year after coming off multiple knee surgeries,” Buckley said.

The Dirtbags took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second after junior catcher David Banuelos drove in a run on a single. It was his third RBI of the series, after a 2-run home run in game two on Saturday.

Junior third baseman Ramsey Romano put the Dirtbags in front 3-1 when he hit a 2-run single in in the bottom of the third. It was LBSU’s third straight hit in the inning, a good sign after Buckley noted that the offense was having trouble stringing at bats together throughout the weekend.

“The opposing team did not make it easy on us this weekend,” Buckley said. “[So] to grind and win two games against them is a good testament because that’s a good team.”

The Mustangs kept the pressure on Smith throughout his five inning start, recording a hit in every inning against the 6-foot-4 right hander. Smith’s last inning came in the top of the fifth after he held Cal Poly at bay, escaping a 1-out jam with runners on first and third.

Chris Rivera capped off the bullpen’s clutch performance and notched his seventh save of 2017, ending the game 5-2.

Junior starter Darren McCaughan was dominant in game one Friday and threw his second shutout of the season against Cal Poly in a 3-0 victory. The electric 11-strikeout performance was a turnaround after struggling against UC Davis just last week.

In game two, the Dirtbags were stifled for runs by Cal Poly’s sophomore starter Spencer Howard (7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 4 Ks) and saw the series evened after a 6-3 loss to the Mustangs. Coach Buckley was not shy about stating that the young starter was one of the best pitchers his potent offense had seen all season.

The Dirtbags pitching looks like it could lead them to their first conference championship since 2008, and though the offense has been streaky as of late, the nation knows just how dangerous they can be.

“Long Beach is the best team in our conference, hands down,” Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee said after his team’s game two victory.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, LBSU has a four-game lead in the Big West Conference standings. The Dirtbags are back in action when they they travel to play Minnesota Friday.