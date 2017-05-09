Laine Huffman makes most of opportunity

Junior shortstop has been productive at the Dirtbags' No. 9 batter.

Junior shortstop Laine Huffman has been an unexpected extension of offensive production in the No. 8 Long Beach State Dirtbags lineup. Averaging over five runs per game, Huffman has been a big reason why the team is 15-3 in Big West Conference play and has been thrust into the national spotlight.

“All I have been thinking in that spot is, ‘If I get on base, that means [Brock Lundquist] is hitting,” Huffman said. “If [Lundquist] hits, then it’s [Daniel Jackson] then Tancas, then Romano and it’s like murders row.”

With a .396 batting average, two home runs and 16 runs batted in, Huffman’s numbers in 18 games against Big West competition sound more like a No. 2 hitter’s statistics. The LBSU coaching staff has decided to keep him in the last spot of the order throughout his torrid start in conference play.

“It’s been huge for us to get that type of production in that spot,” hitting coach Greg Bergeron said. “I love having him down there. He’s athletic, has some pop in the bat and has continued to get good pitches to hit — so why mess with it?”

Huffman, a junior college product, played two seasons at Fullerton College under head coach Nick Fuscardo.

“Laine is one of my favorite players of all time,” Fuscardo said. “We were thrilled to have him at our program and I’m happy to see the success he’s having at Long Beach.”

Fuscardo has seen a lot of players come through his program in 31 seasons as head coach. Huffman hit .333 as a sophomore last year, and lead the team in runs scored (47), walks (27) and stolen bases (16).

“He’s a tenacious hitter and was a big part of our lineup last year in which we had some catalysts,” Fruscado said. “He’s got a ton of skills and tools and his athleticism, speed and versatility is what got Long Beach interested.”

It was LBSU hitting coach Greg Bergeron who spotted the smooth infielder when he was there to scout a different Fullerton player. Huffman’s actions and arm strength jumped out at Bergeron and he knew he had to go with his gut.

Huffman was offered a scholarship to play at LBSU just over a month later.

“Long Beach was exactly where I wanted to be,” Huffman said. “This is a program that I have always wanted to play for and it’s been a dream come true.”

As far as playing, Huffman’s dream was put on hold for a moment after he got surgery on his knee to repair some meniscus damage he sustained in junior college. He played through it at Fullerton and thought that surgery wouldn’t be necessary, but went under the knife just prior to the fall.

“It set me back a little bit,” Huffman said. “I wasn’t able to do anything in the fall and couldn’t show what I could do. I was just sitting on the side; watching.”

Junior Markus Montelongo won the starting shortstop role at the beginning of the season but wound up leaving the program for personal reasons. That left a void to be filled at an important time right before conference play and Huffman stepped up.

“Once Markus took off, he was the guy,” Bergeron said. “I sat him down and said ‘You better be ready because you’re the guy now. It’s time to take off.’”

“To see someone go like that is not something that you wish for,” Huffman said. “I was excited though. Once he left I knew it was my turn, and I knew I could be the guy to step up, fill the void and even exceed what he was doing and the team’s overall expectations.”

Huffman has done just that. LBSU was 10-9 heading into the non-conference home series against Cal State Fullerton. Starting in the No. 9 spot as the new everyday shortstop, he went 5 for 10 with 1 RBI and 3 runs scored over the weekend including the lone run of the series sweeping win March 26.

“I’ve taken the mentality of getting on base and letting the top of the lineup drive me in,” Huffman said. “It’s key to think of yourself as a ‘second leadoff hitter.’”

From there, Huffman’s numbers in Big West play have skyrocketed and so has his confidence.

“It’s been fun,” Huffman said. “Anytime you can start 15-3 in the Big West is a big deal but there’s six games left that we have to take care of.”

Huffman has embodied what it means to be a Dirtbag, especially playing shortstop for a program that has seen major league players such as Troy Tulowitzki and Evan Longoria.

“To me, it means coming out every day playing as hard as you can and hopefully getting some dirt on that uniform,” Huffman said. “Being a Dirtbag something that is special. With everything the great players before us have done, it’s disrespectful to take it for granted.”