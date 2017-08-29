MENU

Imani McDonald gets her first-ever Big West defensive player of the week award

The women’s soccer goalkeeper recorded two consecutive shutout wins.

Junior goalkeeper Imani McDonald jogs out from the LBSU bench in Aug. 13 scrimmage against USC.
Junior goalkeeper Imani McDonald jogs out from the LBSU bench in Aug. 13 scrimmage against USC.

Joseph Kling

Christian Gonzales, Sports Editor
August 29, 2017

Replacing goalkeeper Ashton McKeown was a tough loss for women’s soccer head coach Mauricio Ingrassia, as she graduated this year. But junior goalie Imani McDonald has stepped in to fill the gap.

McDonald was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week the conference announced on Monday.

This is her first time being honored, as the junior collected a pair of shutouts last week against No.22 Northwestern and San Diego State. McDonald recorded a total of 6 saves in the two matches she started.

LBSU’s defense disrupted Northwestern offense at George Allen Field and only allowed 6 shots in the game, with only one on-goal.

After the win against Northwestern, the 49ers traveled down to San Diego to end their third weekend of the season. McDonald had a stand out performance at goal with a total of 5 saves at the SDSU Sports Deck.

The LBSU goalie will seek to get her third consecutive shutout when the 49ers host Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Friday at George Allen Field.

