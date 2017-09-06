LBSU hockey announces 2017 schedule

The club will play at Staples Center on Sept. 30 vs. Fullerton.

Francis Lemay and Long Beach State hockey returns for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 6 with its home opener against Loyola Marymount.

Francis Lemay and Long Beach State hockey returns for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 6 with its home opener against Loyola Marymount.

Long Beach State hockey president Adam Stanovich released the club’s 2017 season schedule this week. Last season, the 49ers went 9-16 in the Division II American Collegiate Hockey Association. The team is led by head coach Frank Mitrano, who is entering his fifth season at the club. Joining him on the sidelines will be assistant coach Sean Hoang, both alumni of the LBSU hockey team.

LBSU will start the 2017 campaign against Cal State Fullerton at Staples Center after the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings game on Sept. 30.

The 49ers will then host their first game against Loyola Marymount on (Oct. 6) at Lakewood Ice. LBSU will play a total of 23 games in the 2017 season, 10 home games at Lakewood Ice and 13 on the road.

After the first home game, the team will go on a five-game road trip. The 49ers will face Chapman University (Oct. 7), Santa Rosa (Oct. 13), San Jose State (Oct. 14 & 15) and Cal State Northridge (Oct. 21).

The team will have a five-game homestand at Lakewood Ice. The 49ers will host Chapman University (Oct. 26), Grand Canyon (Nov. 3 & 4), Arizona State (Nov. 11) and Cal State Northridge (Nov. 17).

LBSU will then travel down south to play San Diego State (Nov. 18). The 49ers will play a back-to-back vs Loyola Marymount (Nov. 30) and at LMU (Dec. 1).

With a month away from the ice, the 49ers will return for a two-game homestand against Texas A&M (Jan. 10) and USC (Jan. 11).

The club will go on a five-game road trip facing USC (Jan. 12), Northern Colorado (Jan. 19), Colorado University (Jan. 20), Metro State (Jan. 21) and Cal State Fullerton (Jan. 26).

LBSU will close out the regular season at home against San Diego State (Jan. 27).