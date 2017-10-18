LBSU basketball teams are back with Black and Gold scrimmage

Fans get an early look at LBSU men’s and women’s teams on Friday.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams get prepared for the 2017-2018 season in Friday’s Black and Gold scrimmage at the Walter Pyramid.

After a long summer and start to the fall semester, Long Beach State men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Walter Pyramid. Season ticket holders, students, Director’s Circle members and other sponsors to the Long Beach State athletics program will get the first glimpse of action from the basketball teams.

For the first time, the annual Black and Gold scrimmage will feature both basketball teams.

“I feel really good about the upcoming season,” LBSU men’s junior forward Mason Riggins said. “I’m anxious to get out there and play with my teammates, new and old. I’m also really looking forward to the Black and Gold game.”

The men’s team will be scrimmaging against each other while the women’s team does drills and skill work at the halftime break.

“I’m not sure why we won’t be scrimmaging exactly, but we have faced some injuries already,” LBSU women’s junior guard Martina McCowan said. “It will for sure be fun for the team.”

Also featured at Friday’s event will be a look at both team’s new introduction videos for the upcoming season, with attendees hearing from men’s head coach Dan Monson and women’s head coach Jeff Cammon.

“I think it’s a chance for [fans] to get a first look at our teams without it being such an intense environment of a real game,” McCowan said. “It’s for their enjoyment and ours too.”

Fans who want to attend the scrimmage but are not season-ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase them at Friday’s event. Tickets start at $99.

“This will be the first time our fans and students get a chance to see just how good we are,” Riggins said. “As well as set the tempo for the season. Overall, I cannot wait to start, this is going to be a special year for our team.”