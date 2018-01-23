No. 1 men’s volleyball breaks season ticket record

With the No. 1 Long Beach State men’s volleyball team having a three-game homestand at the Walter Pyramid, the team is looking to continue its best start in 10 years. The athletic department announced that the program has seen a 60 percent increase in season ticket sales and has sold 150 season tickets so far.

“It’s a big deal, the support our teams get in the Pyramid is second to none,” athletic director Andy Fee said.

LBSU (7-0) will have two home games this week at the Walter Pyramid, hosting Stanford on Friday and No. 13 USC on Saturday. It has been nearly two years since the team has lost at the Walter Pyramid and they will look to extend that mark this weekend. The 49ers are currently on an 18-home match winning streak heading into this week’s contests.

“Our student-athletes are very grateful to know when they step on the court it really feels like home court,” Fee said.

Last year, the program made its second consecutive trip to the NCAA Semifinals after having captured its first-ever Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament Title in 2017. Long Beach was led by head coach Alan Knipe who was named AVCA Coach of the Year, and junior outside hitter TJ DeFalco who took home the AVCA Player of the Year award.

This season, the 49ers have been chosen to win the Big West Conference in its first season in the conference and look to make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Season tickets are sold for as low as $55 for fans looking to see the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. For more information call or text 562-985-4949.