Some student-athletes at Long Beach State will have the opportunity of a lifetime.

From May 25 to June 3, student athletes will live, eat and work in Panama to take part in cultural learning activities. LBSU athletics, in partnership with Courts for Kids, aims to cultivate top players inside the classroom and on the field.

“The Panama trip is an extension of making Long Beach State Athletics great,” Long Beach women’s soccer goalkeeper Imani McDonald said through Beachfunder. “It is an opportunity to get a wider worldview and to humble ourselves.”

Beachfunder is looking forward to raising $30,000 to send their student athletes abroad. Anyone who wishes to donate can give from $100 to $2,500 to the cause. The student athletes have been asked to contribute $750 to the fundraising goal. Long Beach players from women’s soccer, both water polo teams and women’s basketball have committed to join the trip.

“Our goal is to cultivate leaders and champions,” Long Beach State Athletic Director Andy Fee said to Long Beach athletics. “We want every student athlete to have the ability to go on this trip because we feel that providing experiences like this service trip is one way that we can help our student athletes grow.”

Courts for Kids is a nonprofit organization with over 139 multi-use sport courts built in 26 different countries since 2006.

Student athletes traveling to Panama will commute in the rural community of Valle Rico to create community gathering. Valle Rico is a small subdivision of the Las Tablas district located in Los Santos providence. Valle Rico has a small population of over 400 citizens according to a 2010 census.

“Every time you have the chance to go outside your normal routine and broaden your understanding of the world, you should take it,” said through Beachfunder men’s water polo player Kyle Alhart.

According to Beachfunder, the abroad experience will place Long Beach student athletes as world citizens who will grow as leaders.